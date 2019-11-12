How to watch Toledo vs. N. Illinois: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Toledo (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Toledo 6-3; N. Illinois 3-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Toledo has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Northern Illinois at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Glass Bowl. Toledo will be seeking to avenge the 38-15 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 7 of last year.

The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, sneaking past 35-33. RB Shakif Seymour had a stellar game for Toledo as he rushed for 175 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for Northern Illinois last week, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Central Michigan Chippewas, falling 48-10. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the Huskies were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Toledo's win lifted them to 6-3 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 3-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 249.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Huskies are 15th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 118.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Series History

Toledo and N. Illinois both have two wins in their last four games.