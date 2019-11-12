How to watch Toledo vs. N. Illinois: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Toledo vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Toledo (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Toledo 6-3; N. Illinois 3-6
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Toledo has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Northern Illinois at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Glass Bowl. Toledo will be seeking to avenge the 38-15 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 7 of last year.
The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, sneaking past 35-33. RB Shakif Seymour had a stellar game for Toledo as he rushed for 175 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Meanwhile, the day started off rough for Northern Illinois last week, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Central Michigan Chippewas, falling 48-10. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the Huskies were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Toledo's win lifted them to 6-3 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 3-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 249.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Huskies are 15th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 118.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Series History
Toledo and N. Illinois both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 07, 2018 - N. Illinois 38 vs. Toledo 15
- Nov 02, 2017 - Toledo 27 vs. N. Illinois 17
- Nov 09, 2016 - Toledo 31 vs. N. Illinois 24
- Nov 03, 2015 - N. Illinois 32 vs. Toledo 27
