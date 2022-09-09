Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Troy

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-1; Troy 0-1

Last Season Records: Troy 5-7; Alabama A&M 7-3

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The night started off rough for Alabama A&M last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the UAB Blazers on the road and fell 59 to nothing. The Bulldogs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing. QB Xavier Lankford had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.23 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Troy Trojans received a tough blow last week as they fell 28-10 to the Ole Miss Rebels. The Trojans were down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Troy, but QB Gunnar Watson led the way with one touchdown.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Alabama A&M had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Troy can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.