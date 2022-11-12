Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Troy

Current Records: Army West Point 3-5; Troy 7-2

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will face off against the Troy Trojans on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Army will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Black Knights didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 13-7 to the Air Force Falcons last week. One thing holding Army back was the mediocre play of QB Jemel Jones, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 28.57%.

Meanwhile, Troy didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. Among those leading the charge for Troy was RB Kimani Vidal, who rushed for one TD and 117 yards on 21 carries. Troy's victory came on a 22-yard rush from Vidal with only 0:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Black Knights are expected to lose this next one by 9. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Army West Point's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Army is now 3-5 while the Trojans sit at 7-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army comes into the game boasting the second most rushing yards per game in the nation at 302.3. But Troy ranks 20th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 112.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: NFL Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 9-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.