Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Troy

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-2; Troy 10-2

What to Know

The Troy Trojans haven't won a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers since Sept. 29 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Trojans and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy has a defense that allows only 16.83 points per game, so the Chanticleers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Everything went Troy's way against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday as they made off with a 48-19 win. RB Kimani Vidal had a dynamite game for Troy; he rushed for four TDs and 208 yards on 33 carries.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 47-7 blowout to the James Madison Dukes on Saturday. Coastal Carolina was down 40-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jarrett Guest had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 99 yards passing.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Troy's victory lifted them to 10-2 while Coastal Carolina's loss dropped them down to 9-2. We'll find out if Troy can add another positive mark to their record or if Coastal Carolina can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Troy's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Troy.