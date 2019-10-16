How to watch Troy vs. South Alabama: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Troy (home) vs. South Alabama (away)

Current Records: Troy 2-3-0; South Alabama 1-5-0

What to Know

South Alabama and Troy are even-steven against one another since 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. South Alabama will take on Troy at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium after a week off. The Jaguars stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

South Alabama fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against Ga. Southern. South Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Kawaan Baker, who caught four passes for 126 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Baker's 75-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Troy came into their matchup this week averaging 40.75 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They have to be aching after a bruising 42-10 loss to Missouri. Troy was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 149 on average. But the Trojans are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 308.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Series History

Troy and South Alabama both have two wins in their last four games.