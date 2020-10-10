Who's Playing

Texas State @ Troy

Current Records: Texas State 1-3; Troy 1-1

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats and the Troy Trojans have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Texas State and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

There was early excitement for the Bobcats after they claimed the game's first points two weeks ago, but it was the Boston College Eagles who ended up claiming the real prize. Texas State fell just short of BC by a score of 24-21. A silver lining for Texas State was the play of WR Marcell Barbee, who snatched two receiving TDs. Barbee had some trouble finding his footing against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Trojans played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to the BYU Cougars two weeks ago. Troy was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gunnar Watson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 162 yards on 33 attempts.

The Bobcats are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Texas State took a serious blow against Troy when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 63-27. Can Texas State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.