Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Tulane

Current Records: Army West Point 6-1; Tulane 4-4

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at noon ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Army is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Black Knights' strategy against the Mercer Bears three weeks ago. Army was completely in charge, breezing past Mercer 49-3 at home. That looming 46-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Army yet this year. Army West Point's RB Sandon McCoy was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tulane had enough points to win and then some against the East Carolina Pirates last week, taking their game 38-21.

The Black Knights are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread three weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Army is now 6-1 while the Green Wave sit at 4-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army ranks first in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 26 on the season. Tulane is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the third most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 24.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Tulane have won all of the games they've played against Army West Point in the last six years.