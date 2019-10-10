How to watch Tulane vs. Connecticut: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Connecticut (away)

Current Records: Tulane 4-1-0; Connecticut 1-4-0

What to Know

Connecticut is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.8 points per game. Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Connecticut and Tulane will face off at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Huskies are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Connecticut last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 48-22 defeat to South Florida. QB Mike Beaudry had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Tulane won the last time they faced Army, and things went their way last week, too. Tulane took their contest against Army 42-33. The victory was familiar territory for the Green Wave, who now have three in a row.

Tulane's win lifted them to 4-1 while Connecticut's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Green Wave rank sixth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 17 on the season. Less enviably, the Huskies are 10th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 308.20 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Huskies.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 34-point favorite against the Huskies.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Tulane and Connecticut both have one win in their last two games.