Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Tulane

Current Records: East Carolina 3-2; Tulane 4-1

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulane has a defense that allows only 14.2 points per game, so East Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Green Wave ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 27-24 win over the Houston Cougars. The score was all tied up at the break 7-7, but Tulane was the better team in the second half. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Tyjae Spears, who caught six passes for one TD and 85 yards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between East Carolina and the South Florida Bulls last week was still a pretty decisive one as East Carolina wrapped it up with a 48-28 victory. The team ran away with 41 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The Pirates can attribute much of their success to WR C.J. Johnson, who threw one touchdown in addition to catching seven passes for four TDs and 197 yards, and QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for six TDs and 464 yards on 41 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ahlers' 74-yard TD bomb to Johnson in the second quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Green Wave going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Tulane is now 4-1 while East Carolina sits at 3-2. Tulane is 2-1 after wins this year, East Carolina 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.24

Odds

The Green Wave are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulane have won three out of their last four games against East Carolina.