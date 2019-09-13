How to watch Tulane vs. Missouri State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Missouri State (away)

Current Records: Tulane 1-1-0; Missouri State 0-1-0

What to Know

Missouri State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will head out on the road to face off against Tulane at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Bears are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Missouri State had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to N. Arizona 23-37. The Bears were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as N. Arizona apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.

Meanwhile, after flying high against FIU, Tulane came back down to earth. Tulane took a hard 6-24 fall against Auburn. Tulane's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 29.5 point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 29 point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.