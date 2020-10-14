Who's Playing

No. 18 SMU @ Tulane

Current Records: SMU 4-0; Tulane 2-2

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 5-0 against the Tulane Green Wave since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Mustangs' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Tulane at 6 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. SMU is coming into the game with an unblemished 4-0 record.

Things were close when SMU and the Memphis Tigers clashed two weeks ago, but SMU ultimately edged out the opposition 30-27. SMU's QB Shane Buechele was on fire, passing for three TDs and 474 yards on 45 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Buechele's 85-yard TD bomb to WR Reggie Roberson Jr. in the second quarter.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Mustangs. K Chris Naggar delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave ended up a good deal behind the Houston Cougars when they played last Thursday, losing 49-31. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulane, but QB Michael Pratt led the way with two touchdowns.

Tulane's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of S Macon Clark.

SMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mustangs rank first in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 22 on the season. Tulane is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the second most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 18.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans,, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans,, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

SMU have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last six years.