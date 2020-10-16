Who's Playing
No. 18 SMU @ Tulane
Current Records: SMU 4-0; Tulane 2-2
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are 5-0 against the Tulane Green Wave since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Mustangs' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Tulane at 6 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. SMU is coming into the contest with an unblemished 4-0 record.
Two weeks ago, SMU narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Memphis Tigers 30-27. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. QB Shane Buechele had a stellar game for SMU as he passed for three TDs and 474 yards on 45 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Buechele's 85-yard TD bomb to WR Reggie Roberson Jr. in the second quarter.
Special teams collected 12 points for SMU. K Chris Naggar delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, the Green Wave ended up a good deal behind the Houston Cougars when they played last Thursday, losing 49-31. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulane, but they got two touchdowns from QB Michael Pratt.
Tulane's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of S Macon Clark.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU ranks first in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 22 on the season. Tulane is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 18 overall offensive touchdowns, good for second best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans,, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Series History
SMU have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last six years.
- Nov 30, 2019 - SMU 37 vs. Tulane 20
- Oct 20, 2018 - SMU 27 vs. Tulane 23
- Nov 25, 2017 - SMU 41 vs. Tulane 38
- Oct 29, 2016 - SMU 35 vs. Tulane 31
- Nov 21, 2015 - SMU 49 vs. Tulane 21