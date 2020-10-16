Who's Playing

No. 18 SMU @ Tulane

Current Records: SMU 4-0; Tulane 2-2

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 5-0 against the Tulane Green Wave since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Mustangs' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Tulane at 6 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. SMU is coming into the contest with an unblemished 4-0 record.

Two weeks ago, SMU narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Memphis Tigers 30-27. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. QB Shane Buechele had a stellar game for SMU as he passed for three TDs and 474 yards on 45 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Buechele's 85-yard TD bomb to WR Reggie Roberson Jr. in the second quarter.

Special teams collected 12 points for SMU. K Chris Naggar delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Green Wave ended up a good deal behind the Houston Cougars when they played last Thursday, losing 49-31. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulane, but they got two touchdowns from QB Michael Pratt.

Tulane's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. Those interceptions came courtesy of S Macon Clark.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU ranks first in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 22 on the season. Tulane is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 18 overall offensive touchdowns, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans,, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans,, Louisiana TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Series History

SMU have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last six years.