Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Tulane

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-2; Tulane 3-0

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Golden Eagles last week. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Northwestern State Demons 64-10 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 41 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Tulane beat the Kansas State Wildcats 17-10 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for the Green Wave, but they got scores from TE Tyrick James and RB Tyjae Spears.

Southern Miss have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

The wins brought the Golden Eagles up to 1-2 and Tulane to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss enters the matchup with ten sacks, good for 11th best in the nation. As for the Green Wave, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 72.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Tulane have won both of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last eight years.