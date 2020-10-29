Who's Playing

Temple @ Tulane

Current Records: Temple 1-2; Tulane 2-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per game. The Green Wave and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Despite their defensive woes, Tulane struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 36 points per game.

Tulane ended up a good deal behind the UCF Knights when they played last week, losing 51-34. Tulane was down 51-28 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Tulane's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Stephon Huderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Temple came up short against the Memphis Tigers last week, falling 41-29. Despite the loss, Temple got a solid performance out of WR Jadan Blue, who caught 13 passes for three TDs and 115 yards.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Tulane is now 2-4 while the Owls sit at 1-2. Tulane is 1-2 after losses this season, Temple 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a 4-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Temple have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last six years.