How to watch Tulane vs. UCF: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Tulane vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. UCF (away)
Current Records: Tulane 6-4; UCF 7-3
What to Know
The UCF Knights have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Tulane Green Wave at noon ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. UCF is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It was close but no cigar for the Knights as they fell 34-31 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago. RB Adrian Killins Jr. and RB Otis Anderson were two go-getters for the Knights despite the defeat. The former rushed for 95 yards and one TD on ten carries, while the latter rushed for 66 yards and one TD on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Killins Jr.'s 57-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Tulane came up short against the Temple Owls last week, falling 29-21. QB Justin McMillan had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 40.74%.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Knights enter the game with 541.6 yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. Tulane has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 10th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 29. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Knights are a solid 6-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
Tulane and UCF both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 05, 2016 - UCF 37 vs. Tulane 6
- Oct 03, 2015 - Tulane 45 vs. UCF 31
