Who's Playing

No. 22 UCF @ No. 17 Tulane

Current Records: UCF 7-2; Tulane 8-1

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave haven't won a matchup against the UCF Knights since Oct. 3 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Green Wave and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Tulane ran circles around the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last week, and the extra yardage (482 yards vs. 257 yards) paid off. Tulane walked away with a 27-13 victory. RB Tyjae Spears continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 157 yards on 14 carries. Spears' longest run was for 55 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, UCF beat the Memphis Tigers 35-28 last week. UCF's RB RJ Harvey did his thing and rushed for one TD and 151 yards on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Harvey has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Green Wave going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Tulane is now 8-1 while the Knights sit at 7-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tulane comes into the game boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four. As for UCF, they enter the game with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Green Wave are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won four out of their last five games against Tulane.