Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Charlotte 2-6, Tulsa 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Charlotte started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against FAU. They were the victim of a bruising 38-16 defeat at the hands of the Owls on Friday.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed ten in total. All those points came courtesy of Kyle Cunanan: he added nine points with three field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Tulsa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 69-10 defeat at the hands of SMU. Tulsa was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Hurricane had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 247 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as SMU gained 638.

Charlotte's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 13.7 points per game. As for Tulsa, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Not only did Charlotte and Tulsa lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Tulsa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Charlotte's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Tulsa is a 4-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 49 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.