Who's Playing

No. 11 Cincinnati @ Tulsa

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Tulsa 1-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Bearcats are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against Tulsa on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium at noon ET. Cincinnati is coming into the game with an unblemished 3-0 record.

If there were any doubts why Cincinnati was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the South Florida Bulls with a sharp 28-7 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cincinnati had established a 28-7 advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got scores from RB Gerrid Doaks, TE Bruno Labelle, and TE Josh Whyle.

The Bearcats' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected five interceptions and one fumble. CB Coby Bryant snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 14:35 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 10:51 left to play in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane beat the UCF Knights 34-26 two weeks ago. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 16-2 deficit. Like Cincinnati, Tulsa didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Sam Crawford Jr., WR Keylon Stokes, and WR Josh Johnson.

The wins brought the Bearcats up to 3-0 and Tulsa to 1-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cincinnati has yet to allow a single passing touchdown. The Golden Hurricane are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa,, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa,, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Tulsa.