How to watch Tulsa vs. Memphis: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Tulsa vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
Tulsa (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Tulsa 2-5; Memphis 6-1
What to Know
Memphis is 3-1 against Tulsa since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Memphis and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Tigers won both of their matches against Tulsa last season (41-14 and 47-21) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Memphis decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 109 yards in penalties. Everything went their way against Tulane as they made off with a 47-17 win. RB Kenneth Gainwell went supernova for Memphis as he picked up 104 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught nine passes for 203 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Gainwell has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Gainwell finished with two receiving touchdowns, the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane were the 40-37 winners over Cincinnati when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. The Golden Hurricane took a 24-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Tulsa's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 6-1 while Tulsa's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Golden Hurricane bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Memphis have won three out of their last four games against Tulsa.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Memphis 47 vs. Tulsa 21
- Nov 03, 2017 - Memphis 41 vs. Tulsa 14
- Oct 29, 2016 - Tulsa 59 vs. Memphis 30
- Oct 23, 2015 - Memphis 66 vs. Tulsa 42
