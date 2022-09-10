Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Tulsa

Current Records: Northern Illinois 1-0; Tulsa 0-1

Last Season Records: Tulsa 7-6; Northern Illinois 9-5

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. NIU should still be riding high after a victory, while Tulsa will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Huskies were able to grind out a solid win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers last week, winning 34-27. NIU's RB Harrison Waylee filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. Waylee's longest run was for 51 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Tulsa fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Wyoming Cowboys last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 40-37. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Tulsa had been the slight favorite coming in.

Tulsa's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Northern Illinois' victory pulled them up to 1-0. A win for the Golden Hurricane would reverse both their bad luck and Northern Illinois' good luck. We'll see if Tulsa manages to pull off that tough task or if the Huskies keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.