How to watch Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Tulsa (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: Tulsa 1-1-0; Oklahoma State 2-0-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tulsa is heading back home. They look to establish their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Oklahoma State at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. With a combined 1,125 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
The Golden Hurricane were successful in their last outing against San Jose State, and they didn't afford San Jose State any payback this time around. Tulsa took down San Jose State 34-16. Tulsa's success was spearheaded by the efforts of T.K. Wilkerson, who rushed for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries, and Shamari Brooks, who rushed for 140 yards and 1 touchdown on 29 carries.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 291 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma State did last Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 56-14 win over McNeese State. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Oklahoma State.
Their wins bumped the Golden Hurricane to 1-1 and the Cowboys to 2-0. The Golden Hurricane are 12th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 91.50 on average. On the other hand, the Cowboys enter the contest with 14 overall touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. So, the Tulsa squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 14 point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Aug 31, 2017 - Oklahoma State 59 vs. Tulsa 24
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 88 degrees.
