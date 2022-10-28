Who's Playing

SMU @ Tulsa

Current Records: SMU 3-4; Tulsa 3-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the SMU Mustangs will be on the road. SMU and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa will be strutting in after a win while the Mustangs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

SMU was close but no cigar last week as they fell 29-27 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. No one had a standout game offensively for SMU, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Jordan Kerley, QB Preston Stone, and RB Tyler Lavine.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Tulsa has finally found some success away from home. They picked up a 27-16 victory over the Temple Owls last Friday. RB Deneric Prince went supernova for the Golden Hurricane as he rushed for one TD and 231 yards on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Prince put himself on the highlight reel with an 84-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Mustangs going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

SMU and Tulsa now sit at an identical 3-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: SMU comes into the matchup boasting the eighth most passing yards per game in the nation at 327.1. But the Golden Hurricane rank seventh in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 164.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mustangs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulsa have won five out of their last seven games against SMU.