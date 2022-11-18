Who's Playing

South Florida @ Tulsa

Current Records: South Florida 1-9; Tulsa 3-7

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the South Florida Bulls are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Tulsa might have drawn first blood against the Memphis Tigers last week, but it was Memphis who got the last laugh. The game between them was not particularly close, with Tulsa falling 26-10. They were down 23-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulsa, but QB Braylon Braxton led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but South Florida was not quite the SMU Mustangs' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. The Bulls took a 41-23 bruising from the Mustangs. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of QB Katravis Marsh, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 38.71%.

The Golden Hurricane are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Tulsa won their first match against South Florida 42-13 last season, but South Florida managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Florida have won two out of their last four games against Tulsa.