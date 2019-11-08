How to watch Tulsa vs. UCF: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tulsa (home) vs. UCF (away)

Current Records: Tulsa 2-7; UCF 7-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the UCF Knights. UCF and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. UCF is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Tulsa is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between UCF and the Houston Cougars last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Knights wrapped it up with a 44-29 win. QB Dillon Gabriel had a stellar game for UCF as he passed for 298 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts.

UCF's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Clayton Tune and got past Houston's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 32 yards. Leading the way was DL Brendon Hayes and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Tulsa came up short against the Tulane Green Wave, falling 38-26. Tulsa's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Keylon Stokes, who caught three passes for 78 yards and one TD.

UCF's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Tulsa's loss dropped them down to 2-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Hurricane are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 25 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Golden Hurricane, the Knights enter the game with 25 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the Tulsa squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.05

Odds

The Knights are a big 17-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 69

Series History

Tulsa have won both of the games they've played against UCF in the last five years.