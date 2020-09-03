Who's Playing
Central Arkansas @ UAB
Last Season Records: UAB 9-5; Central Arkansas 9-4
What to Know
The UAB Blazers will play against Division II opponent the Central Arkansas Bears in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Legion Field. While UAB was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.