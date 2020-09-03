Who's Playing

Central Arkansas @ UAB

Last Season Records: UAB 9-5; Central Arkansas 9-4

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will play against Division II opponent the Central Arkansas Bears in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Legion Field. While UAB was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN3.com
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.