Who's Playing

No. 23 Louisiana @ UAB

Current Records: Louisiana 3-0; UAB 3-1

What to Know

The UAB Blazers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Legion Field. The Blazers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely UAB's strategy against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday. Everything went UAB's way against WKU as they made off with a 37-14 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UAB had established a 34-14 advantage. Their RB DeWayne McBride looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 131 yards on ten carries. That touchdown -- a 71-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Special teams collected 13 points for UAB. K Matt Quinn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday. The Ragin' Cajuns fell just short of Coastal Carolina by a score of 30-27. The matchup was a 13-13 toss-up at halftime, but Louisiana was outplayed the rest of the way. QB Levi Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 173 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 84 yards. Lewis' longest run was for 51 yards in the fourth quarter.

UAB's victory brought them up to 3-1 while Louisiana's defeat pulled them down to 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Blazers come into the matchup boasting the seventh most passing touchdowns in the nation at nine. But the Ragin' Cajuns rank 14th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham,, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham,, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.