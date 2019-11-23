How to watch UAB vs. Louisiana Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UAB vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: UAB 7-3; Louisiana Tech 8-2
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the UAB Blazers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB will be hoping to build upon the 28-7 win they picked up against Louisiana Tech the last time they played in last October.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of UAB coming into their game against the UTEP Miners last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Blazers took their contest against UTEP by a conclusive 37-10 score. QB Dylan Hopkins had a stellar game for UAB as he rushed for 163 yards and one TD on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hopkins has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 31-10 punch to the gut against Marshall. One thing holding Louisiana Tech back was the mediocre play of QB Aaron Allen, who did not have his best game; he passed for 159 yards on 32 attempts.
UAB's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Louisiana Tech's defeat dropped them down to 8-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB is second worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for UAB, Louisiana Tech enters the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for 14th in the nation. Louisiana Tech's secondary is poised to pounce all over UAB's passing game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.90
Odds
The Blazers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
UAB have won both of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last three years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - UAB 28 vs. Louisiana Tech 7
- Oct 07, 2017 - UAB 23 vs. Louisiana Tech 22
