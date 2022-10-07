Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ UAB

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 3-2; UAB 2-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the UAB Blazers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Protective Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Middle Tenn. and the UTSA Roadrunners last week was not a total blowout, but with the Blue Raiders falling 45-30 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite their loss, Middle Tenn. got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Darius Bracy, who punched in one rushing touchdown, was the best among equals. That touchdown -- a 53-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Special teams collected 12 points for Middle Tenn. K Zeke Rankin delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, UAB was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 28-24 to the Rice Owls. This was hardly the result UAB or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Rice heading into this game. UAB's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB DeWayne McBride, who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 27 carries.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 19 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The Blue Raiders are now 3-2 while the Blazers sit at 2-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Middle Tenn. ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 19 on the season. As for UAB, they come into the game boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UAB have won two out of their last three games against Middle Tenn.