How to watch UAB vs. Old Dominion: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UAB vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: UAB 5-1-0; Old Dominion 1-5-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UAB. UAB and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB has a defense that allows only 16 points per game, so Old Dominion's offense will have their work cut out for them.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Blazers and UT-San Antonio on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Blazers wrapped it up with a 33-14 win. No one put up better numbers for UAB than WR Austin Watkins, who really brought his A game. He caught six passes for 167 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Watkins has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Marshall making it five winless games in a row. Old Dominion fell to Marshall 31-17. The Monarchs haven't found any success against Marshall since Nov. 5 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.
UAB's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blazers rank seventh in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 265 on average. Less enviably, Old Dominion is worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 257.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Old Dominion.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blazers are a big 16-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.
