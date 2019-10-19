How to watch UAB vs. Old Dominion: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)

Current Records: UAB 5-1-0; Old Dominion 1-5-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UAB. UAB and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB has a defense that allows only 16 points per game, so Old Dominion's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blazers didn't have too much trouble with UT-San Antonio last week as they won 33-14. No one put up better numbers for the Blazers than WR Austin Watkins, who really brought his A game. He caught six passes for 167 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Watkins has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Old Dominion, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to five. They took a 31-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marshall. Old Dominion has not found any success against Marshall since Nov. 5 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.

UAB's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blazers come into the game boasting the seventh fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 265. Less enviably, the Monarchs are stumbling into the contest with the fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 257.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Monarchs.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.38

Odds

The Blazers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blazers, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.