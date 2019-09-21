How to watch UAB vs. South Alabama: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. South Alabama (away)

Current Records: UAB 2-0-0; South Alabama 1-2-0

What to Know

UAB has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing at home against South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. UAB has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Blazers gave up the first points against Akron two weeks ago, but they didn't let that get them down. UAB came out on top against Akron by a score of 31-20. QB Tyler Johnston III did work as he passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Johnston III's 76-yard touchdown toss to WR Myron Mitchell in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, if South Alabama was riding high off their 37-14 takedown of Jackson State, that ride came to an abrupt end. South Alabama was dealt a punishing 42-6 loss at the hands of Memphis last week. The Jaguars were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23-nothing.

UAB's win lifted them to 2-0 while South Alabama's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Blazers are 12th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. The Jaguars have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 167.70 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.62

Odds

The Blazers are a big 11-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.