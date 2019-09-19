How to watch UAB vs. South Alabama: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UAB vs. South Alabama football game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. South Alabama (away)
Current Records: UAB 2-0-0; South Alabama 1-2-0
What to Know
UAB has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing in front of their home fans against South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory.
Two weeks ago, the Blazers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 31-20 win over Akron. QB Tyler Johnston III did work as he passed for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, if South Alabama was riding high off their 37-14 takedown of Jackson State, that ride came to an abrupt end. South Alabama was dealt a punishing 6-42 loss at the hands of Memphis last week. The result was an unpleasant reminder to South Alabama of the 35-52 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 22 of last year.
UAB's victory lifted them to 2-0 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 1-2. UAB are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 1 on the season. The Jaguars have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 167.70 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blazers are a big 10 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.
