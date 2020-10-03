Who's Playing

UTSA @ UAB

Current Records: UTSA 3-0; UAB 2-1

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Legion Field. UTSA is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

UTSA squeaked by the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders by less than a field goal, winning 37-35. UTSA can attribute much of their success to RB Sincere McCormick, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 13 points for UTSA. Kicker P Hunter Duplessis delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, UAB ran circles around the South Alabama Jaguars last Thursday, and the extra yardage (509 yards vs. 303 yards) paid off. The Blazers put the hurt on South Alabama with a sharp 42-10 win. The victory came about even with UAB handicapping themselves with 111 penalty yards. UAB's RB Spencer Brown was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for three TDs and 105 yards on 20 carries.

UTSA is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

UTSA is now a perfect 3-0 while UAB sits at 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners enter the game with eight rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. The Blazers are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with eight rushing touchdowns.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 21-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UAB have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last four years.