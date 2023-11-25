1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Houston 4-7, UCF 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Houston Cougars and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

There was early excitement for Houston after they claimed the first score on Saturday, but it was Oklahoma State who ended up claiming the real prize. Houston fell 43-30 to Oklahoma State. The loss hurts even more since Houston was up 23-10 with 4:21 left in the second.

Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from Donovan Smith, who rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Smith has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last three games he's played. Isaiah Hamilton made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Meanwhile, UCF missed an extra point against Texas Tech on Saturday and it came back to haunt them. UCF was just a hair shy of victory and fell 24-23 to Texas Tech. UCF got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:11 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 84 yards, and also threw for 249 yards and a touchdown. Plumlee has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last eight games he's played. RJ Harvey was another key contributor, rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston's loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-7. As for UCF, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

UCF is a big 16-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 61 points.

Series History

UCF and Houston both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Oct 31, 2020 - UCF 44 vs. Houston 21

Nov 02, 2019 - UCF 44 vs. Houston 29

Oct 29, 2016 - Houston 31 vs. UCF 24

Oct 24, 2015 - Houston 59 vs. UCF 10

Injury Report for UCF

Bula Schmidt: questionable (Undisclosed)

DeJordan Mask: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Jordan Davis: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Chauncey Magwood: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Ja'Cari Henderson: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

