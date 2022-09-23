Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ UCF

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-2; UCF 2-1

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the UCF Knights at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF will be strutting in after a win while the Yellow Jackets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 42 to nothing, which was the final score in Georgia Tech's tilt against the Ole Miss Rebels last week. Georgia Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing. QB Jeff Sims had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 161 yards on 32 attempts.

Meanwhile, UCF ran circles around the Florida Atlantic Owls last week, and the extra yardage (653 yards vs. 296 yards) paid off. Everything went UCF's way against Florida Atlantic as they made off with a 40-14 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Knights pulled away in the second half with 24 points. QB John Rhys Plumlee had a stellar game for UCF as he passed for one TD and 335 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 121 yards.

The Yellow Jackets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Georgia Tech is now 1-2 while UCF sits at a mirror-image 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Tech comes into the game boasting the 29th most sacks in the nation at eight. As for UCF, they enter the contest with only 121.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.