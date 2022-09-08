Who's Playing

Louisville @ UCF

Current Records: Louisville 0-1; UCF 1-0

Last Season Records: UCF 9-4; Louisville 6-7

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 9 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. U of L earned a 42-35 in their most recent contest in September of last year.

A win for the Cardinals just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 31-7 loss to the Syracuse Orange might stick with them for a while. A silver lining for U of L was the play of RB Tiyon Evans, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 506 more yards than your opponent like UCF did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were completely in charge, breezing past the South Carolina State Bulldogs 56-10 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3.

UCF's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Louisville's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if UCF's success rolls on or if U of L is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.