Who's Playing

Navy @ No. 20 UCF

Current Records: Navy 3-7; UCF 8-2

What to Know

The UCF Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

UCF was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tulane Green Wave last week, winning 38-31. QB John Rhys Plumlee went supernova for UCF as he passed for one TD and 132 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 176 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Plumlee's 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Navy was close but no cigar last week as they fell 35-32 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Navy were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 35-13 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of FB Daba Fofana, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 15 carries. Fofana's longest run was for 50 yards in the second quarter.

The Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UCF's win brought them up to 8-2 while the Midshipmen's defeat pulled them down to 3-7. UCF is 5-2 after wins this season, and Navy is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Navy.