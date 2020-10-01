Who's Playing

Tulsa @ No. 11 UCF

Current Records: Tulsa 0-1; UCF 2-0

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the UCF Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Bounce House. The Golden Hurricanes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Tulsa had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, falling 16-7. QB Zach Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa and threw one interception with only 166 yards passing.

Meanwhile, UCF took their game against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday by a conclusive 51-28 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UCF had established a 41-14 advantage. Their QB Dillon Gabriel was on fire, passing for four TDs and 408 yards on 47 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gabriel's 64-yard TD bomb to WR Jaylon Robinson in the second quarter.

Special teams collected 15 points for UCF. K Daniel Obarski delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

UCF's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Tulsa's loss dropped them down to 0-1. The Knights caused 4 turnovers against East Carolina, so the Golden Hurricanes will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida

Bounce House -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Knights are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Tulsa have won all of the games they've played against UCF in the last six years.