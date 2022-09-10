Who's Playing

Alabama State @ UCLA

Current Records: Alabama State 2-0; UCLA 1-0

Last Season Records: UCLA 8-4; Alabama State 5-6

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alabama State Hornets at 5 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Rose Bowl.

When you finish with 443 more yards than your opponent like the Bruins did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Bowling Green Falcons as they made off with a 45-17 win. UCLA was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a stellar game for UCLA as he passed for two TDs and 298 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 94 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Thompson-Robinson's 68-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Alabama State bagged a 21-13 victory over the Miles Golden Bears last week. The Alabama State offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

Their wins bumped UCLA to 1-0 and Alabama State to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bruins and the Hornets clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.