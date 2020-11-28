Who's Playing

Arizona @ UCLA

Current Records: Arizona 0-2; UCLA 1-2

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Rose Bowl. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bruins were close but no cigar last week as they fell 38-35 to the Oregon Ducks. QB Chase Griffin had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 195 yards passing.

The UCLA defensive unit accumulated four sacks. The heavy lifting was done by DL Osa Odighizuwa and DB Carl Jones, who each racked up 1.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Arizona ended up a good deal behind the Washington Huskies when they played last week, losing 44-27. The Wildcats were down 37 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Stanley Berryhill III, who snatched two receiving TDs.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

UCLA is now 1-2 while Arizona sits at 0-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: UCLA ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. But Arizona is even better: they enter the contest with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for ninth best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Wildcats a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won three out of their last five games against Arizona.