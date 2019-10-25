How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. No. 24 Arizona State (away)
Current Records: UCLA 2-5; Arizona State 5-2
What to Know
UCLA is 1-3 against Arizona State since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. UCLA and Arizona State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. The Bruins will be seeking to avenge the 31-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of last year.
The Bruins ran circles around Stanford last week, and the extra yardage (458 yards vs. 174 yards) paid off. UCLA enjoyed a cozy 34-16 win over Stanford. RB Joshua Kelley had a stellar game for UCLA as he rushed for 176 yards and one TD on 18 carries. Kelley put himself on the highlight reel with a 54-yard TD scramble in the. Kelley has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Arizona State was the 38-20 winner over Utah when they last met November of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Sun Devils took a hard 21-3 fall against Utah.
UCLA is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
UCLA's victory lifted them to 2-5 while Arizona State's defeat dropped them down to 5-2. We'll see if UCLA can repeat their recent success or if Arizona State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sun Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bruins.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Arizona State have won three out of their last four games against UCLA.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Arizona State 31 vs. UCLA 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - UCLA 44 vs. Arizona State 37
- Oct 08, 2016 - Arizona State 23 vs. UCLA 20
- Oct 03, 2015 - Arizona State 38 vs. UCLA 23
