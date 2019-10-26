How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. No. 24 Arizona State (away)
Current Records: UCLA 2-5; Arizona State 5-2
What to Know
UCLA is 1-3 against Arizona State since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. UCLA and Arizona State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. The Bruins will be seeking to avenge the 31-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of last year.
When you finish with 284 more yards than your opponent like UCLA did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They strolled past Stanford with points to spare, taking the contest 34-16. RB Joshua Kelley had a stellar game for UCLA as he rushed for 176 yards and one TD on 18 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Kelley's 54-yard touchdown rush in the. Kelley has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Arizona State was the 38-20 winner over Utah when they last met November of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Sun Devils took a hard 21-3 fall against Utah.
The Bruins are expected to lose this next one by 3. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
UCLA's win lifted them to 2-5 while Arizona State's loss dropped them down to 5-2. We'll find out if the Bruins can add another positive mark to their record or if the Sun Devils can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of UCLA's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Bruins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Arizona State have won three out of their last four games against UCLA.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Arizona State 31 vs. UCLA 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - UCLA 44 vs. Arizona State 37
- Oct 08, 2016 - Arizona State 23 vs. UCLA 20
- Oct 03, 2015 - Arizona State 38 vs. UCLA 23
