How to watch UCLA vs. Fresno St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (away)

Current records: UCLA 0-2; Fresno St. 1-1

What to Know

On Saturday UCLA takes on Fresno St. at 10:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with UCLA going off at just a 2.5 point favorite.

UCLA has to be aching after a bruising 49-21 loss to Oklahoma last week. UCLA got a solid performance out of Bolu Olorunfunmi, who rushed for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Fresno St. was humbled. They came up short against Minnesota, falling 21-14.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5 point underdog against the Bruins.

Last season, UCLA was 4-9-0 against the spread. As for Fresno St., they were 10-2-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.