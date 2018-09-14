How to watch UCLA vs. Fresno St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (away)
Current records: UCLA 0-2; Fresno St. 1-1
What to Know
On Saturday UCLA takes on Fresno St. at 10:30 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with UCLA going off at just a 2.5 point favorite.
UCLA has to be aching after a bruising 49-21 loss to Oklahoma last week. UCLA got a solid performance out of Bolu Olorunfunmi, who rushed for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Fresno St. was humbled. They came up short against Minnesota, falling 21-14.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5 point underdog against the Bruins.
Last season, UCLA was 4-9-0 against the spread. As for Fresno St., they were 10-2-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
