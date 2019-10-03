How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. Oregon State (away)
Current Records: UCLA 1-4-0; Oregon State 1-3-0
What to Know
UCLA is hoping to patch up the holes a defense that has allowed an average of 35.6 goals per game. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between UCLA and Oregon State at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. The Bruins have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Bruins and Arizona, but the 68.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Bruins fell just short of Arizona by a score of 20-17. The losing side was boosted by RB Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Kelley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Cal-Poly three weeks ago, Oregon State came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Oregon State as they fell 31-28 to Stanford last week. If the Beavers were hoping to take revenge for the 48-17 defeat against Stanford the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins are second worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 16 on the season. The Beavers have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 14th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bruins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
Over/Under: 66
