How to watch UCLA vs. San Diego St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UCLA vs. San Diego State football game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. San Diego St. (away)
Current Records: UCLA 0-1-0; San Diego St. 1-0-0
Last Season Records: UCLA 3-9-0; San Diego St. 7-6-0;
What to Know
UCLA will take on San Diego State at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. UCLA has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Bruins and Cincinnati, but the 55.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bruins had to settle for a 14-24 loss against Cincinnati last week. The result was an unpleasant reminder to UCLA of the 17-26 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 1 of last year.
Meanwhile, San Diego State took care of business in their home opener. They got past Weber State with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 6 to nothing.
San Diego State's win lifted them to 1-0 while UCLA's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State ranked 14th worst in the nation with respect to overall touchdowns last year, where the squad accrued only 30. The Bruins ranked 20th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the team accrued only 13. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.95
Odds
The Bruins are a big 8 point favorite against the Aztecs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 7 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
