Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 12 UCLA

Current Records: Stanford 3-4; UCLA 6-1

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rose Bowl. UCLA is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Bruins ended up a good deal behind the Oregon Ducks when they played last week, losing 45-30. UCLA was down 38-16 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by RB Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for one TD and 136 yards on 19 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for UCLA. K Nicholas Barr-Mira delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Stanford can thank their lucky stars for their win over the Arizona State Sun Devils last week. The final score was a hard-fought 15-14. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Stanford couldn't find the end zone and got their points from five field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Joshua Karty booted in five field goals, the longest a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

This next matchup looks promising for the Bruins, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UCLA is now 6-1 while the Cardinal sit at 3-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UCLA enters the game with 497.4 yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. Stanford has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 35th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 273.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won five out of their last seven games against UCLA.