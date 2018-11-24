How to watch UCLA vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch UCLA vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Stanford Cardinal (away)
Current records: UCLA 3-8; Stanford 6-4
What to Know
UCLA will square off against Stanford at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. UCLA will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
UCLA had a rough outing against Arizona St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. UCLA came out on top against USC by a score of 34-27 last Saturday. The win was some much needed relief for UCLA as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.
Stanford were set to take on California, but the game ended up being cancelled.
UCLA suffered a grim 34-58 defeat to Stanford when the two teams last met. Maybe UCLA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.04
Prediction
The Cardinal are a big 7 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, UCLA are 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Stanford, they are 6-3-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinal, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 5.5 point favorite.
Series History
Stanford have won all of the games they've played against UCLA in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Stanford Cardinal 58 vs. UCLA Bruins 34
- 2016 - UCLA Bruins 13 vs. Stanford Cardinal 22
- 2015 - Stanford Cardinal 56 vs. UCLA Bruins 35
