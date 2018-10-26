How to watch UCLA vs. Utah: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: UCLA 2-5; Utah 5-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. They will square off against UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Utah know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully UCLA like a good challenge.

Utah ran circles around USC last Saturday, and the extra yardage (546 yards vs. 205 yards) paid off. Utah took their game against USC 41-28. Tyler Huntley was the offensive standout of the match for Utah, as he passed for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it three straight good games in a row from Huntley.

Meanwhile, UCLA won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Arizona 31-30. The success made it back-to-back wins for UCLA.

Utah took their match against UCLA the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 48-17 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 PM ET

Friday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.88

Prediction

The Utes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

This season, UCLA are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Utah, they are 3-2-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 9.5 point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.