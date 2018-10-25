How to watch UCLA vs. Utah: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: UCLA 2-5; Utah 5-2

What to Know

Utah will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Utah knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully UCLA like a good challenge.

When you finish with 341 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Utah walked away with a 41-28 win over USC. Among those leading the charge for Utah was Tyler Huntley, who passed for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Huntley's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.

Meanwhile, UCLA dodged a bullet last Saturday, finishing off Arizona 31-30. The success made it back-to-back wins for UCLA.

Everything went Utah's way against UCLA the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 48-17 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 PM ET

Friday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Rose Bowl, California

Rose Bowl, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Utes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

This season, UCLA is 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Utah, they are 3-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Utah has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.