How to watch UCLA vs. Washington: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch UCLA vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins (home) vs. Washington Huskies (away)
Current records: UCLA 0-4; Washington 4-1
What to Know
Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge UCLA on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Washington is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while UCLA is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
When you finish with 271 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Washington made easy work of BYU last Saturday and carried off a 35-7 win. With Washington ahead 21-0 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Meanwhile, UCLA found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-16 punch to the gut against Colorado. This contest was a close 14-13 at the break, but unfortunately for UCLA it sure didn't stay that way.
Washington's victory lifted them to 4-1 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 0-4. In Washington's victory, Jake Browning accumulated 277 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD and Salvon Ahmed rushed for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if UCLA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Bowl, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Huskies are a big 20 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, UCLA is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Washington Huskies 44 vs. UCLA Bruins 23
